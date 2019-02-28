BOISE, Idaho — Two pedestrians were injured Wednesday afternoon when they were hit by an SUV in a West Boise intersection.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee and Northview streets.

According to Boise police, one of the pedestrians was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The other person appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene showed paramedics working on the injured pedestrians before they were taken away in ambulances.

Devin Ramey/KTVB

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators. It is unclear at this point if the pedestrians were inside the crosswalk or if they had the right of way.

A crash reconstruction team and detectives are headed to the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.