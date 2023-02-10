Popular Boise Foothills trail flipping user travel direction

Beginning Feb. 17, users will be required to go counterclockwise on Polecat Loop Trail #81 in the Boise Foothills. The trail currently requires clockwise travel.

BOISE, Idaho — Ridge to Rivers on Friday announced it is changing directional travel for Polecat Loop Trail #81, a popular path in the Boise Foothills, from clockwise to counterclockwise for 2023.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 17, trail users will be required to go counterclockwise on Polecat Loop. Ridge to Rivers said the change is based on user feedback from its Fall 2022 Trail User Survey.

In 2021, Ridge to Rivers adopted a series of pre-tested strategies on four trails in the Boise Foothills, including Polecat Loop Trail #81. The strategies included making a few loop trails one-way, establishing separate days for downhill bike traffic and other uses on two other trails.

At the time of the announcement, City of Boise officials said they would change the travel direction of Polecat Loop annually if user feedback indicated a necessary change.

Other strategical changes included separation of use for Lower Hulls Gulch and Bucktail Trail, along with directional use for Around the Mountain Trail. Those three trail management strategies will remain the same, according to Ridge to Rivers.

“We appreciate the input and involvement of our users as we enter the third year of implementing special management strategies on our trail system,” Foothills and Open Space Superintendent Lisa Duplessie said. “Changing the direction of use on Polecat Loop Trail on an annual basis offers a dynamic and unique experience for users. We are committed to thoughtful management strategies of the Ridge to Rivers Trail System and value the feedback of its users.”

Ridge to Rivers plans to update the Polecat Loop trailhead signs to indicate the counterclockwise travel requirement. Trails with special management strategies and the latest trail conditions are always available on Ridge to Rivers' interactive map.

Trail users are asked to avoid wet or muddy trails regardless of updates to management strategies. Polecat Loop Trail #81 is susceptible to muddy conditions and has a higher clay content than some other trails in the Boise Foothills.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH TRAILS CONDITION REPORT: With the warmer afternoon temperatures and increasing duration of... Posted by Ridge to Rivers on Friday, February 10, 2023

With warmer weather this weekend in the Treasure Valley, Ridge to Rivers said trails in the lower foothills are drying out "progressively."

Ridge to Rivers said sandier trails and all-weather trails are good options for those exploring the Boise Foothills this weekend. For the current trail condition report, click here.

Watch more Local News: