Pocatello Baptist church added to the National Register of Historic Places, first in Idaho

The church is the first property to be listed in the NRHP under African American Civil Rights in Idaho and will set a nationwide standard for best practices.

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Pocatello was added by the National Park Service to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) as the first property in Idaho to be placed on the registry under African American Civil Rights in Idaho Multiple Property Documentation Form (MPDF).

Both the Bethel Church and the African American Civil Rights in Idaho MPDF were added to the NRHP on Sept. 30, 2021.

"The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office is excited to see national recognition for Black history in Idaho as part of our ongoing effort to expand the listing of resources in the NRHP associated with underrepresented communities," states Jason Tippeconnic Fox, NRHP Coordinator.

The history of African American Civil Rights in Idaho span the twentieth century and shed a light on Idaho's long history of racial injustice and civil rights activism. It's funded by the National Park Service's African American Civil Rights grant program, written by Dr. Jill K. Gill at Boise State University.

MPDFs are not nominations on their own but are cover documents serving as a basis for evaluating the National Register eligibility of properties related to significant themes, trends, and patterns of history.

The National Park Service (NPS) promoted the Idaho Civil Rights history as an "excellent example" of best practices, and the document to the NPS website as a nationwide model for MPDFs focused on underrepresented communities.

The Bethel church is significant for its association with the local African American community and for its role in advancing racial justice through community engagement.

Constructed in 1922 in the Triangle neighborhood on 5th Ave., the building is the oldest existing African American church building in Pocatello. The congregation worshipped in a raised basement until the first, and present, floor was completed in 1950.

The church's current pastor, William S. Beard, notes that the church's impact has extended far beyond just Pocatello. The congregation has provided generations of Black students at Idaho State University with a support system, that often keeps students involved even after graduating.

Beard also noted that the 100-year history of the Bethel church is an impressive achievement for an African American church, especially in the Pacific Northwest.

Alfreda Vann was baptized at Bethel church in 1955 and has remained an active member of the congregation. She views this recognition as a testament to the pioneering spirit of the church's founders, who persevered despite arriving in a hostile environment.

The founder's belief in the importance of setting down roots was what allowed the congregation to prosper and endure in the past century, according to Vann, and she is glad to be a part of that history.

The Idaho State Historical Society is a system of cultural and historic resources comprised of the Idaho State Museum, State Archives, State Historic Preservation Office, and Old Idaho Penitentiary and Historic Sites Program.

The society's vision is to make history essential and accessible through dynamic and gratifying services that inspire, enrich, and engage all Idahoans.

