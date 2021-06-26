Hundreds of players and spectators turn out for Boise pickleball tournament despite heat

About 900 players from 32 different states are competing in the largest pickleball tournament Idaho has ever held.

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of people from all over the country are in Boise to compete in the 2021 USA Pickleball Pacific Northwest Regional Championship. Despite the heat that’s come to the Treasure Valley, players are eager to try to qualify for their spot at the National Championship in Indian Wells, Calif.

"It's been rough," said co-director of the Regional Tournament Bill Rapp. "But most pickleball players who have played tournaments before are quite prepared."

About 900 players from 32 different states are competing in the largest pickleball tournament Idaho has ever held. To aid in the safety of players and spectators, the tournament staff has provided supplies like water, ice, food, medical staff and more.

"We're really grateful that we've had good people working with us to get ice and water and make sure people stay hydrated," said Jen Smart, the director of operations for the tournament. "That's our big priority right now."

Rapp said the tournament staff has spent more than $10,000 on tents and shaded coverings for people to escape the sun.

"It was a significant expense but you don't run a 'Golden Ticket' event unless it's world-class," Rapp said.

Hundreds of fans are utilizing the much-needed shade as the heat continues to rise this week. Under one of those tents, closely watching the tournament, are two spectators who know a thing or two about the sport, Earl Hill and John Sweeting.

"Those are fun to watch some of those highly-skilled players," Hill said about his favorite part of the tournament.

Hill began his pickleball journey in 1985, from there he just got hooked. He's made huge contributions to the sport, like creating tournaments that draw hundreds of competitors and also starting the ambassador program. Ambassadors are people who help build upon local pickleball programs across the country.

Hill is also in the Pickleball Hall of Fame.

"It's been my later life you might say," laughed Hill.

Sweeting too has had a huge impact on the sport, especially in the Treasure Valley.

He's served as the Pacific Northwest Regional Director for a number of years. He has also helped create the 14 pickleball courts at Hobble Creek Park in Boise.

"That's part of this tournament," Sweeting said. "It's just wonderful to see the progression of pickleball in this community."

While Hill and Sweeting don't play in many tournaments these days, being able to watch, even on one of the hottest of the year, is still just as entertaining for the two.

"If you've never played pickleball, come out watch these people and find out how to get a paddle and try it. You'll love it," Sweeting said.

Sweeting will be honored for his contributions for building the sport within the Treasure Valley at the Regional Tournament on Sunday.

The tournament is held at Settlers Park and Hobble Creek Park and runs through Sunday.

