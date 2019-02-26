BOISE, Idaho — An important announcement was made Tuesday regarding the restoration of the Plantation Island Greenbelt Bridge.



The Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands says it has raised enough money to restore the bridge to its original location by early April.



Following the Snowmageddon winter of 2017, high flood water on the Boise River rose to more than 9,000 cubic feet per second, undercutting the foundation of the steel bridge.

RELATED: Crews remove decades-old Greenbelt bridge

It was removed by a crane in April 2017 to avoid losing it completely.

It will now be put back in its original location, providing a crucial link between the Boise River Greenbelt and the Garden City Greenbelt.



"We will be able to repair the bike path and have that back in place," said Judy Peavey-Derr with the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands. "It's not just the bridge, but it's a whole system, the bike path. and be able to restore some of the planks in the bridge and maybe the other bridge as well."



More than 170 private donors and multiple partners put money towards the $200,000 restoration project.

