Plantation Country Club to get a new name

The club's general manager posted on their Facebook page that club's name should authentically reflect today’s environment and values.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s oldest country club could soon get new name.

Plantation Country Club founded in 1917 got a new owner in December 2018.

Glass Creek LLC, an entity led by investor and developer Will Gustafson, purchased all real and personal property, including the land, clubhouse and intellectual property of the 121-acre private club in Garden City.

Since the sale, members have wondered will become of the historic property.

On Wednesday, General Manager Jayson Petersen posted on the club’s Facebook page that they are working to grow and maintain a club that all members can be proud of, and that means renaming the club.

Petersen said that developers are working on a golf course redesign and planned to unveil a new name.

"We felt from the beginning that 'Plantation Country Club' did not reflect the vision we had for the Club's future: a modern, inclusive, and welcoming Club for all members of the community. The club name should authentically reflect today’s environment and values. In hindsight, the decision to wait to change the name was a mistake, for which ownership takes full responsibility," Petersen wrote.

He added that they are currently in the process of finalizing a new name and look forward to announcing an update in the near future.