Planning to ski or snowboard at Bogus Basin this winter? Buy your lift tickets in advance

Due to the pandemic, the mountain recreation area is limiting the number of lift tickets sold each day.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin is preparing for a ski season in high demand while operating at a shrunken capacity.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mountain recreation area will operate at a maximum capacity of 60%. On peak days, season pass holders will have priority on the mountain. For those looking for day passes, it is first-come, first-served.

Bogus Basin has never sold day lift passes online before, and because of the new change, officials are worried people will not be aware when the mountain exceeds capacity.

“This an ever-changing environment so never say never, but we feel pretty good that if you have a Bogus Basin season pass, for any particular day, you can come up,” said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson. “We do have concerns that people (who don't have season passes) won't know in advance and then drive up and be turned around. We sure don’t want that to happen."



If Bogus Basin reaches capacity they will make it known on their website, all social media pages, and on electric signage that will be placed at the bottom of the mountain seven days a week.

To avoid the hassle Wilson suggests buying tickets online ahead of time to secure a spot. Season pass sales have been robust, Wilson said, but there is also a limit to the amount of season passes sold this season. The Anytime Season Pass is expected to be sold out in the next couple of weeks.

Limiting capacity and tickets sales aren’t something Bogus Basin managers were excited about but Wilson acknowledged that the health and safety of skiers, snowboarders community, and staff members is his top priority.

“We have done a huge work planning, as I mentioned before, on the mountain to make it as comfortable as you can be, in a global pandemic,” he said. “You never know until you know and it's changing considerably right now.”

Night skiing hours will increase this season to offset the challenge of limited capacity. Bogus Basin plans to open on November 27. If they get enough snow to open sooner, Wilson said they will gladly do so.

