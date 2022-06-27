Planned Parenthood files a lawsuit to block Idaho’s trigger law

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit to block the trigger law which the nonprofit says violates Idahoans' right to privacy and protection under the state constitution.

BOISE, Idaho — Following the U.S Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs V. Jackson that overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest and Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, an abortion provider, filed a lawsuit against Idaho’s trigger law which bans abortion at any point in the pregnancy.

The law was passed by Idaho State Legislature in 2020 and is scheduled to take effect later this summer. It would impose criminal penalties on anyone who violates its terms.

The lawsuit claims that the ban violates Idahoans’ right to privacy and protection under the state constitution. Additionally, the lawsuit claims the ban’s terms are vague, making medical providers unable to know when they are permitted to provide care for patients, risking the health of Idahoans.

"Even though we knew this day was coming, it doesn't change how devastating Friday's ruling was for our providers, patients, and their loved ones," said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. "In a single moment, Idahoans' right to control their own bodies, lives, and personal medical decisions was taken away but we will not stand for it. We will never back down. We will never stop fighting."

According to Planned Parenthood, if the ban takes effect, it will force patients to: travel out of state if they have the means, carry an unintended or dangerous pregnancy to term against their will, or look for abortion care outside the health care system.

"It is abhorrent that we have now entered an era where the delivery of safe essential health care will be criminalized," said Caitlin Gustafson, MD. "Physicians take an oath to provide the care patients need to keep them safe, so we cannot stand by while the government intrudes on this deeply personal and complex medical decision."

Lawyers from the law firms WilmerHale and Bartlett French filed the petition on behalf of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and Idaho provider Dr. Caitlin Gustafson.

