Pizza Hut donates over 1,300 pizzas to Idaho families, children in need

Boise area Pizza Huts are partnering with Boise School District by donating more than 1,300 pizzas for families participating in the free meals program.

BOISE, Idaho — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boise School district has been offering grab-and-go lunches to students in need.

The Grab & Go meal program has been active since schools closed in March, and the program recently expanded to include dinner. Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar announced that the program may continue into August.

As the need for meals stays consistent in Boise, NPC International, the owner of the Pizza Huts in the Boise Area, has teamed up with Boise School District by donating over 1,300 pizzas to the meal program.

On May 21, 22 and 26, families participating in the Grab & Go meal program will receive a free Pizza Hut pizza for dinner.

Joely Rhoades, a mother of two, picked up lunches for her children at Whitney Elementary of Thursday and said her children were ecstatic to receive a full pizza for their dinner.

"It's pretty amazing what they do for the kids," Rhoades said. "I mean, they're out here every day just happy, smiling and of course we get snacks and it really helps with our grocery bill, honestly. We come a couple of times a week."

Parents can pick up sack lunches and a free Pizza Hut pizza from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26 at the following locations: