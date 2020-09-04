x
Pizza heroes support Boys and Girls Clubs

Three area businesses are teaming up with Papa Murphy's to deliver pizzas to 'grab and go' meal sites over the next three weeks.

BOISE, Idaho — We have some pizza heroes in our community.

Three local business leaders from RBC Wealth Management, Cutting Edge Landscape and Washington Trust Bank teamed up with Papa Murphy's and are delivering 15 pizzas over the next three weeks to area Boys and Girls clubs at their 'grab and go' meal sites.

"Everybody has really pulled together and I think that's what Idaho and our citizens are all about in that we don't wait for others to take action.  We're willing to take action for ourselves and our community," said Andy Beitia with Washington Trust Bank.

They have put out a challenge to other business leaders in the community to put up the pizza baton to continue the effort for the kids and their families who are looking for a meal during the crisis.

