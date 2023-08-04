Pilot killed in plane crash at Idaho City airstrip

Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner told KTVB the pilot crashed into trees on the side of the airstrip Friday morning.

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The pilot of a single-engine plane died Friday morning in a crash at an airstrip in Idaho City, Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner told KTVB.

Turner said the pilot, who was alone in the plane at the time, crashed into trees on the side of the airstrip around 10 a.m. Friday. The pilot flew into Idaho City from Caldwell. The plane was taking off to return to Canyon County when the crash occurred.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were notified of the crash and are investigating, according to Turner.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office, Idaho City Volunteer Fire Department and Idaho City EMS responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. KTVB will provide more information as it becomes available.

