IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — U.S. 20 is shut down in both directions after a series of crashes on an icy stretch of the highway outside of Idaho Falls.

The pileups happened Wednesday morning about 10 miles east of the Butte City area.

According to Idaho State Police, one of the crashes involved a fuel tanker, an Idaho National Laboratory bus, and two passenger vehicles. Another pileup in that same area involved three cars.

Luckily, only minor injuries have been reported in the wrecks.

The collision tore a chunk out of the back of the INL bus, and debris is scattered across the road. Both the bus and the fuel tanker slid off the highway into a field after the crash.

Some fuel appears to have spilled out of the tanker, and a HAZMAT team is on scene now helping with cleanup.

It's not clear how long the highway will be blocked. Drivers should plan for delays or take another route.

Check back for updates.

Idaho State Police