'PIKnik in the Park' returning with free Sunday meals at Ann Morrison

BOISE, Idaho — Beginning this Sunday, the Protect Idaho Kids Foundation (PIK) will be providing free lunches to families at Ann Morrison Park in Boise.

The 'PIKnik in the Park' program offers pre-packaged lunches to children and adults facing food insecurity during the summer months. PIK is an Idaho non-profit organization, with a mission of making the Gem State "the safest state in the nation for children."

Each Sunday from June 12 to July 31, guests may receive a sandwich, fruit, chips, a cookie and milk or soda. The meals will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. during the eight-week program.

In addition to free family lunches, PIK will also hold drawings at 1:30 p.m. each Sunday. Anyone who attends PIKnik in the Park receives a ticket for the drawing, with a boy's and girl's bicycle as the grand prizes.

Life's Kitchen, a Boise-based non-profit organization, will help prepare the PIKnik lunches. Life's Kitchen provides educational resources and training in food service and life skills to young adults with barriers to employment.

Current staff and alumni of the organization will earn income for their work, according to PIK's news release.

Each event also includes a food pantry, where families can take food home for later in the week. The free lunches may be eaten at Ann Morrison Park or taken home.

PIKnik in the Park is looking for volunteers to help make lunches from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, June 11 through July 30. Volunteers will meet at Immanuel Church, located at 707 West Fort Street in downtown Boise.

Sponsors of the annual program include TDS Fiber, Hubble Homes and Channel 7.

More information on PIKnik in the Park - including the volunteer registration form and GoFundMe to donate to the program - can be found by clicking here.

PIK's tables for free lunches will be set up on the roadway on the south side of the Ann Morrison Fountain, which is currently under construction. To reach the tables, enter on the west side of the park off Americana Boulevard.

