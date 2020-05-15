x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Demolition work at Boise elementary school gets underway

Crews started demolished the old Pierce Park Elementary gymnasium Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — The main building for Pierce Park Elementary School in Boise is coming down.

Crews started demolishing the gymnasium early Thursday morning.

The building was constructed in 1938, and the Boise School District tells us that since then the community has outgrown it.

A new building will take its place thanks to a bond passed by Boise voters in 2017.

The new building will be open for students in the fall.

RELATED: Here's what Idaho high school, college seniors need to know about 2020 'graduation'

RELATED: 'We didn’t take this lightly': Middleton School District adopts 4-day school week

RELATED: Class of 2020 | Here's how to give Idaho graduating seniors a shout-out and share their picture

RELATED: Saturday classes? Year-round learning? Schools mull ways to make up lost time