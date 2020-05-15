Demolition work at Boise elementary school gets underway

Crews started demolished the old Pierce Park Elementary gymnasium Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — The main building for Pierce Park Elementary School in Boise is coming down.

The building was constructed in 1938, and the Boise School District tells us that since then the community has outgrown it.

A new building will take its place thanks to a bond passed by Boise voters in 2017.

The new building will be open for students in the fall.