Pierce Brosnan poses with fan at human rights memorial in Boise

The actor has been seen around town this week. On Monday, he posed for photos with some workers at a Boise cafe.

BOISE, Idaho — There has been another Pierce Brosnan sighting in Boise.

On Monday, the actor who portrayed James Bond in four films was seen enjoying a meal at Moon’s Kitchen Café in downtown Boise.

Two of the staff members posed for photos with Brosnan, which were later shared on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Comments on the Facebook post revealed that Brosnan was just visiting the Boise area.

We now have a second sighting in Boise to report.

Brosnan visited the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise where he posed with Leslie White, the education director for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. Our Maggie O'Mara shared their Facebook post.

Another Pierce Brosnan sighting! This time at the Anne Frank Memorial and Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. #007 (and... Posted by Maggie O'Mara on Thursday, July 29, 2021

