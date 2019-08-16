KUNA, Idaho — A Kuna Police officer’s vehicle was totaled in a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Deer Flat Road and Meridian Road.

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was westbound on Deer Flat and approaching the intersection when it was struck by a red pickup truck that was eastbound on Deer Flat.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the truck was attempting to turn left (north) on to Meridian Road on a flashing yellow arrow when it collided with the police vehicle.

Both vehicles appear to be totaled. A KTVB viewer sent us several photos of the crash.

Pickup and Kuna Police vehicle collision Police are investigating after a pickup collided with a Kuna Police vehicle at the intersection of Deer Flat and Meridian roads Thursday afternoon. Police are investigating after a pickup collided with a Kuna Police vehicle at the intersection of Deer Flat and Meridian roads Thursday afternoon. Police are investigating after a pickup collided with a Kuna Police vehicle at the intersection of Deer Flat and Meridian roads Thursday afternoon.

Neither driver had to be taken to the hospital. However, the officer is getting checked out.

The investigation has been turned over to the Meridian Police Department.

The initial information points to the driver of the truck failing to yield. No charges have been filed yet.