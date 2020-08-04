x
Photos: 'Pink' supermoon lights up the night sky

Check out the photos of Tuesday's supermoon submitted by our viewers on the Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook page.
Credit: KTVB Weather Watchers
A photo of the super pink moon submitted by a viewer on the KTVB Weather Watchers Facebook page.

BOISE, Idaho — Did you catch the ‘Pink’ supermoon Tuesday night?

The biggest supermoon of the year lit up the night sky.

Lots of our viewers are sharing their pictures of the supermoon on social media.

These photos are from our Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group, which you can join and submit your weather photos.

'Pink' supermoon lights up the night sky

1 / 19
KTVB Weather Watchers
A photo of the 'Pink' supermoon submitted by a viewer on the KTVB Weather Watchers Facebook page.

The Moon was at it closest point to Earth during its orbit, thus making it appear brighter and bigger in the sky.

The April 7th supermoon is one of three supermoons in 2020.              

This supermoon is also known as the ‘Pink’ Moon, however it does not have any hues of pink. Instead, the moon gets its name from pink wildflowers that bloom in the spring around the time of April’s full moon.

