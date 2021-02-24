Neighbor raises concerns over ACHD project on Phillippi Street

Jacob Armstrong says he's worried about the petroleum lines running under the street, but ACHD says they have taken steps to ensure the construction will be safe.

BOISE, Idaho — An Ada County Highway District project to rebuild roadway and install sidewalks on Phillippi Street is currently underway.

But not everyone is happy about the new improvements, which will be completed between Overland Road and Targee Street.

Jacob Armstrong, who lives on Phillippi, says he has some worries about ACHD's work - particularly because the project requires crews to break ground over two petroleum lines running along the street.

“Right now I’m worried about the integrity of the fuel lines that are buried in our street," he said. "A couple concerns, first of all something could go wrong during construction – god forbid – that would compromise the local aquifer for our main drinking water wells.”

The petroleum lines running under Phillippi Street belong to Marathon.

ACHD says a Marathon representative will be present whenever the line is exposed and any time contractors are working around it.

“We actually redesigned these projects so we would minimally impact these petroleum lines," ACHD spokeswoman Natalie Shaver told KTVB.

Shaver added that ACHD would be responsible for any damages if they were to break the line.

“We here at ACHD are very meticulous and are very diligent in our work, and we are aware of these utilities and we make sure we know what their placement is and we take every precaution we can so we are safe for the public and we’re safe for our people,” she said.

Armstrong said he was also disappointed that the torn-up road was not being used as an opportunity to connect water lines. He and a few other neighbors live on a section of the street that relies on well water as their main water source.

“The second main concern I have is the shortsightedness that we aren’t putting in Suez Water,” he said.

Armstrong said he had hoped Suez would connect lines to these homes while the ground is still open, to prevent more taxpayer money being spent on a future project.

Suez Water said in a statement that they do not have any current plans to add water line connections in that area.

“Suez must, above all else, protect its current customers before it can consider expanding its system," the company said in a statement. "We are not willing to have our current customer base pay to expand into new areas, nor is it allowed under Idaho regulations. If someone is interested in connecting to SUEZ, please call customer service, and they can help you start the process.”

Suez Customer Service in Boise can be reached at 208-362-7304.

The Phillippi Street project got started in early February, and is expected to be wrapped up in late summer.

