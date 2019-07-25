BOISE, Idaho — When you think of Boise, Surf Town USA is probably not for the first thing that comes to mind.

But for some, surfing the Boise River is what helps define the city's uniqueness.

Kayakers and surfers in the City of Trees are getting a big boost Thursday with the long-awaited opening of the Boise Whitewater Park's Phase Two, which includes a series of three new mechanical waves in the Boise River near Esther Simplot Park.

The whitewater park has been a big hit since opening in 2012.

"I think it's a wonderful resource," surfer Grant Amaral said. "When people ask me about Boise I tell them about the river wave and Bogus Basin."

Now, seven years later, the City of Boise is ready to unleash the next evolution. The official ribbon-cutting for the new feature is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday.

MORE: Another mechanical wave to be built at Boise Whitewater Park

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said the mechanical river waves function something like "a park within a park."

"We are excited for Phase Two because we tripled the size of what we did in Phase One," Holloway said. "We have a mechanical wave similar to what we have in Phase One, we also have two other waves that are made out of engineered boulder material inside the river."

Expectations for the new features are already high among those who have become accustomed to catching a wave in the City of Trees.

"I just hope it will be a little taller - swifter, faster than this one," Amaral said.

Greg Goulet, another surfer, said Boise is lucky to have the park.

"The great thing about this is, this is a public feature," he said. "You don't have to pay to use it, it's just there and it's awesome. We are incredibly fortunate."

This $10 million project features three waves of varying difficulty.

RELATED: Boise River diverted for 2nd phase of Whitewater Park

Regular surfers will tell you Catching the adjustable wave is very different from the experience out in the ocean.

"It's way different," Goulet said. "You don't have to paddle, you don't have to deal with sharks!"

He predicted the new additions to the whitewater park will make it even more popular, but for newcomers it may be a challenge.

"You know it's tricky, there is definitely a technique to it," he said. "But anyone can figure it out."