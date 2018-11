ADA COUNTY -- Four pets were killed when a home in Ada County caught fire Monday.

The blaze began at about noon on Red Crest Avenue southwest of Boise.

Two cats, a snake and a lizard all died inside the burning house, according to Boise Fire. The residents were not home at the time.

Firefighters have been able to get the flames under control, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Check back for updates.

