BOISE — Friday on the News at News, we introduced our viewers to our newest Pet of the Week.

Cinch is a 4-year-old Australian cattle dog who enjoys playing fetch, riding in the car and getting lots of exercise.

Katie Rosenberg, a volunteer with the Idaho Humane Society, brought Cinch to the KTVB studios. She described him as a "sweet, loving" dog that is also known as a blue heeler.

Cinch weights 33 pounds and is ready for a new home.

If you are interested in adopting him, contact the Idaho Humane Society at 208-342-3508.

