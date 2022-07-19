16-year-old missing after falling into Lucky Peak Reservoir

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that marine deputies have transitioned to "recovery."

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Marine deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office are working to recover a16-year-old who fell off a personal watercraft Monday night in Lucky Peak Reservoir.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon that the missing person, whose name hasn't been released, did not resurface after falling off the watercraft, described as a Jet Ski or similar model, at about 9 p.m. Monday. The missing person was riding with another person on the watercraft.

The driver of the watercraft jumped into the water but could not find the boy, an Ada County Sheriff's Office news release said.

The area where the boy was last seen is very deep and the temperature is in the low 60s, it said, and that the dive teams are being assisted by Gene Ralston, an underwater search and recovery expert.

Deputies spent more than an hour Monday night doing rescue dives, but could not locate the person. They ceased their searches around 11 p.m. The sheriff's office said they "transitioned to recovery" Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they still have not recovered the 16-year-old.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.

Ada County marine deputies are actively involved in the recovery of a person who fell off a personal watercraft in Lucky Peak last night and did not resurface. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) July 19, 2022

Watch more Local News: