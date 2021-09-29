Person suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in southwest Boise

Boise Police are investigating the crash, which happened Wednesday evening on Overland Road near Five Mile.

BOISE, Idaho — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on West Overland Road near Five Mile.

Boise Police said a pedestrian headed north on Overland was struck by a vehicle west of Five Mile Road Wednesday evening. It happened shortly after 8 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Westbound Overland has been shut down while officers investigate at the scene.

Boise Police have not released any further information about what they believe may have led to the crash.

