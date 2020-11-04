Person hospitalized after a mobile home catches fire in Boise near East Junior High School

Fire crews are still investigating what caused the fire.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department and Ada County Paramedics responded to a mobile home fire on Friday evening that injured two people.

Officials at the Ada County Dispatch told KTVB the fire was first reported in at 7:26 p.m. Friday on the 3500 block of South Kingsland Way, which is just off of Warm Springs Avenue in Boise and is west of East Junior High School.

Fire crews got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to officials.

Char Jackson, a spokesperson for the Boise Fire Department, said crews are still at the scene and are determining who was in the home and what caused the fire.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started, according to officials. One person was burned and was hospitalized. The other only suffered smoke inhalation.

The home is a total loss, officials said. The family is now being helped by the Boise Burnout Fund.

