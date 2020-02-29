Person dies in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 55 near Horseshoe Bend

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — A person was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 55, just outside of Horseshoe Bend, on Friday night.

According to Boise County Dispatch, the crash was first called in at about 8:15 p.m.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

It is unknown the make or model of the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

Police have not released details on how the crash happened or why the pedestrian was walking on Highway 55.

Both lanes of Highway 55 are blocked at milepost 64, just one mile north of Horseshoe Bend, according to the Idaho Transportation Departments' 511 map.

The crash was between Locust Street and Porter Creek Road, according to the map.