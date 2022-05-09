People flock to the Boise River on the final day of the 2022 float season

Labor Day was the official last day to float the Boise River from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park.

BOISE, Idaho — Monday was the final day to float the Boise River from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park for the 2022 Boise River Float season.

While people can still float the Boise River, starting Sept. 6, there will no longer be raft rentals or a shuttle service between Ann Morrison Park and Barber Park.

Scout Master Mark Westcott said he takes his troop to float the river several times each season.

"A couple of days on the river is a great way to spend an afternoon," Wescott said. "I guarantee as soon as the boys get in the water. It will be a two-hour water fight all the way to Ann Morrison park."

Ada County Parks and Waterways Director Scott Koberg said many people take advantage of Boise's unique river experience.

"It's pretty uncommon to actually have a recreational activity where you can float in this clean clear, you know, beautiful cold river right into the heart of downtown Boise," Koberg said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Ada County Parks & Waterways, Boise Fire Department (BFD), and Boise Parks and Recreation held a news conference at the Barber Park Boise River put-in. They estimated that over 150,000 floaters drifted down the river this season, a 22% increase over last year. Estimates were made off parking and raft rental data.

“We actually have record-breaking days once a month," Robbie Sosin, program & education specialist for Ada County Parks & Waterways said. "Almost every weekend actually is a record-breaking day. I believe four out of our top-five busiest days were just in July. So every day on a weekend it’s packed, we’re trying to do our best to make sure it’s an efficient process to get people out.”

The river sees as many as 1,000 floaters per hour during its peak time on Saturday.

BFD wants to remind anyone interested in floating the river to plan ahead and bring the appropriate gear, such as footwear, life jackets sunscreen and water.

BFD also encourages people to use a raft that they can control and paddle away from hanging trees or other hazards.

“As we start to wrap up the season, it’s a beautiful river to recreate, but also remember it’s a natural river," Paul Roberts, the division chief of special operations for Boise Fire Department said. "It’s got hazards, it’s super cold…a good swimmer could be incapacitated by that water. Wear appropriate clothing, wear your lifejacket and prevent that drowning.”

