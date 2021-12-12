People of all ages donate time and resources for Meridian food drive

This is the fourth year Interfaith Drive-Thru has collected food and blankets and after seeing success last year, organizers said they wanted to expand their reach.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Even on a windy, cold day, the season of giving continued on at the Interfaith Food Drive-Thru in Meridian. People from all over the Treasure Valley donated their non-perishable foods, blankets and time to help those in need.

"I think it's important for everyone to give back during this time of year and really throughout the year," said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison, who volunteered at Sunday's food drive. "This is what really makes Meridian a special place. We have so many people that are out making things happen."

This is the fourth year Interfaith Drive-Thru has collected food and blankets, and after seeing success last year, organizers said they wanted to expand their reach. Donations will go towards the Meridian Food Bank, Star Outreach, local homeless shelters and refugees coming into the Treasure Valley.

"I just love the sense of community you get when you're here," said Celeste Smith, the coordinator with Just Serve who organized Sunday's food drive. "It's the sense of community of everyone coming together and helping is amazing."

From local churches to businesses, groups of all ages bundled up to collect some canned goods. A large presence of volunteers at the drive was the City of Meridian's Mayor's Youth Advisory Council (MYAC).

"We're sorting dry food and canned food and glassware. We're making sure everything's organized for the people at the other side of the truck," 16-year-old Sophie Robbins, the chair of MYAC, explained her duties Sunday.

The Meridian MYAC consists of about 70 high school students in the Treasure Valley who throughout the year plan community projects, build leadership skills and more. The group focuses on three areas, leadership, government affairs and community service.

"It's a really great opportunity for these youth to get involved and get plugged in, figure out how local government functions and how to get involved in community service opportunities all throughout our area," explained the Lead Advisor for MYAC Sahand Keshavrz-Rahbar.

Robbins, who has been part of the group for about three years, was inspired to join because of the positive changes they made on the community. Robbins' older sister had previously been part of MYAC and witnessed firsthand how they served the Treasure Valley.

"Community service is really rewarding for all those involved which is something MYAC has taught me," Robbins said.

For Robbins, seeing other teenagers and classmates volunteer, even on a cold day outside, is what MYAC is all about.

"Seeing the community come together for such a great cause like this is and so many other great things we've done this year is so inspiring," Robbins said.

Smith said about 200-250 blankets were donated. The food banks are still counting how much was donated, but Smith told KTVB at least one truck was filled during the two hours of collection. They expect to have a final count on the food within the next two days.

The group also collected cash donations.

