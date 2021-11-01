Two pedestrians hit by truck in Ketchum

The two men were walking through a crosswalk when a truck hit them. Both pedestrians were significantly injured.

KETCHUM, Idaho — Two people were injured after getting hit by a car while walking across a crosswalk in Ketchum on Saturday afternoon.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle hitting two pedestrians on Sun Valley Road at Leadville Avenue in Ketchum. The report came in at approximately 4:52 p.m. on Saturday.

38-year-old Bellevue resident Aldo Quinones Inga and a passenger were driving a 2004 F-150 truck west on Sun Valley Road. Aldo told police the sun was shining in his face, which prevented him from seeing the road as he approached the intersection with Leadville Road.

25-year-old Filer resident Branden Howard Robinson and 24-year-old Pocatello resident Tristan Ann Robinson were walking in the crosswalk when Aldo's truck hit and drove over both people and dragged them into the intersection.

Police said both pedestrians were significantly injured. Branden Robinson was sent to Saint Alphonsus in Boise by air ambulance.

Aldo received a misdemeanor citation for reckless driving and failure to purchase a driver's license.

The condition of the two pedestrians hit is not known at this time.

