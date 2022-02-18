x
Pedestrian hit and killed in Lapwai

The 69-year-old was in the roadway on U.S. 95 when he was struck, police say.
LAPWAI, Idaho — A man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a car on the  Nez Perce Reservation.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on U.S. 95 near Birch Avenue in Lapwai. 

According to Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old woman from Culdesac was headed south when she hit the pedestrian, who was in the road. The 69-year-old man, a Lapwai resident, died at the scene. 

His name has not been released.

The crash blocked U.S. 95 for two-and-a-half hours. The collision remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

