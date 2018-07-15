TWIN FALLS - One person was killed and another injured when they were hit by a car in Twin Falls late Saturday night, police said.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and Ketchum Street East.

According to Idaho State Police, the car's driver, 46-year-old Karen D. Guymon of Twin Falls was driving west on 2nd Avenue in a Toyota Camry when she struck two pedestrians who were in the lane of travel.

Aikoma Nensy, 38, of Micronesia died at the scene from her injuries. JonJon Anakeneto, 38, also of Micronesia, was injured and taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Guymon, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by personal vehicle to a local emergency room.

At this point, there is no word on conditions of those injured.

