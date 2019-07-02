BOISE, Idaho — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in downtown Boise Wednesday night.

According to Boise Police, the collision happened at 10th and Front streets just after 10 p.m.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing Front Street when he was struck by a vehicle headed westbound on Front.

The man hit was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

There is neither a crosswalk nor a traffic light at that intersection. The driver remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.