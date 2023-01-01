Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-84 in Ada County

A Washington man died after he was hit by a Subaru Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 84 in Ada County, according to Idaho State Police.

BOISE, Idaho — A Washington man died after he was hit by a Subaru Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 84 in Ada County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported.

Police said the 35-year-old was "in the lane of travel" when he was hit by the vehicle, driven by a 52-year-old man from Hammett, Idaho. The Hammett man stayed at the scene for police, according to ISP.

The man from Pasco, Wash., died at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police said the victim was in a Peterbilt Tractor Track, which was later located east of the scene, blocking the westbound Port of Entry on ramp lane.

The pedestrian vs. vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, ISP said. The crash blocked traffic on westbound I-84 for roughly two hours for emergency responders.

Tuesday's crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

