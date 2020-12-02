Pedestrian injured in Canyon County hit-and-run

Investigators say the 30-year-old man was walking along the road when he was hit.

NAMPA, Idaho — Investigators are searching for the person who hit a pedestrian in Canyon County Monday night, then drove away.

The collision happened at 9:34 p.m. near East Locust Lane and Ivy Drive, south of Nampa. According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the victim - a 30-year-old Nampa man - was walking east on the side of the road when he was hit.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Boise hospital for treatment. According to authorities, he has multiple injuries but is considered to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a white Toyota pickup truck or SUV. It is believed to be a 2014-2017 Toyota Tundra or Sequoia, with damage to the passenger-side headlight and front fender.