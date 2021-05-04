Pedestrian hit and killed in Canyon County

The collision happened at 5:30 a.m, Saturday, April 17 on Karcher Road near Lake Avenue.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man has died after being struck by a pickup in Canyon County in April.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Nathaniel Soloman Ibarra was in the road when he was hit by a westbound pickup truck. Ibarra died from his injuries.

Both the driver of the pickup and a witness - another driver who had nearly hit Ibarra just before the deadly collision - remained on scene after the crash, officials say.

A cause of death for Ibarra has not yet been released, and toxicology tests are still pending. The case has been forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review, but no charges have been filed as of May 4.

