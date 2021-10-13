Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Blaine County

Investigators say the 30-year-old was walking on Idaho 75 when he was struck.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A Blaine County man died after being hit by a vehicle on Idaho 75 early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened between Ketchum and Hailey near Golden Eagle Drive.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, a body and debris from the wreck were discovered lying on the highway at 12:30 a.m. The dead man was identified as 30-year-old Dylan James Heuring of Triumph.

Investigators believe Heuring was walking in the northbound lane of Idaho 75 when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene, but was found a short time later.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the driver or said whether he or she will face criminal charges in Heuring's death.

An Accident Reconstruction expert with Idaho State Police has been called in to help, and the crash remains under investigation.

Watch more Local News: