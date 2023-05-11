Pedestrian hit by car in downtown Boise dies 10 days later

The victim involved in a vehicle v. pedestrian collision on May 1, succumbed to his injuries and died 10 days after the incident.

BOISE, Idaho — The pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in downtown Boise on Monday, May 1, died 10 days later.

According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle on 16th Street in Boise at around 5:45 p.m. on May 1.

The individual suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital - where he died 10 days later, on Thursday, May 11,

BPD said that an adult male was walking east to west across 16th Street, under the overpass, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on 16th Street.

Officers and BPD's crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, blocking off surrounding roads while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed. The Ada County Coroner has yet to release the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

Watch more Local News: