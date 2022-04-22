PBR partners with Man Up Crusade for tour in Nampa

When the top bull riders in the world take the stage Saturday, they will don purple to promote healthy and safe relationships in support of the Man Up Crusade.

NAMPA, Idaho — Ahead of an action-packed weekend at the Ford Idaho Center, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) have partnered with the Man Up Crusade to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The PBR's Unleash the Beast tour is in Nampa Friday and Saturday, with the second day of the event highlighting the nonprofit as "Man Up Crusade Purple Day." The K Donahue Foundation, Inc. DBA Man Up Crusade brings purple to rodeos and events nationwide.

When the top bull riders in the world take the stage Saturday, they will don purple to promote healthy and safe relationships in support of the Man Up Crusade. PBR's best will wear purple bandanas or Man Up Crusade stickers as they fight to ride for eight seconds.

The PBR also asks fans at the Ford Idaho Center Saturday to wear purple.

To kick off the world-class event Friday morning, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling joined Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and PBR athletes to honor the organization's partnership with the Man Up Crusade.

Kling presented a proclamation for the PBR's support of events that bring awareness to domestic violence issues and for the Man Up Crusade.

"Thank you, first of all, for your dedication as the sheriff of Canyon County, to be committed to the domestic violence issue and the Man Up Crusade that you founded and continue to carry forward," Kling said. "Thank you for being a voice and making a difference in our community."

Donahue and his wife Jeanie launched the Man Up Crusade program in 2012. The organization's goal is, "to make the color purple recognized for domestic violence in a way the color pink is recognized for breast cancer."

To learn more about the Man Up Crusade, visit the nonprofit's website. Tickets for the PBR Ziprecruiter Invitational in Nampa are available on the Ford Idaho Center's website.

