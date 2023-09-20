Payette woman wins $70,000 on Big Spin

Sandra Garcia purchased her winning ticket at the Jacksons Extra Mile in Parma.

BOISE, Idaho — Sandra Garcia, who lives in Payette, had the opportunity to win $125,000 after she won the chance to spin the Big Spin wheel hosted by the Idaho Lottery at Boise Towne Square.

Garcia who works as an Idaho Health & Welfare caseworker, won $70,000 in front of a crowd of roughly 50 onlookers, friends and family.

During back-to-school shopping in August, Garcia and her nephew were at Boise Towne Square, where she expressed her desire to spin the Big Spin Wheel.

"I wished for it, and here I am!" Garcia exclaimed before she made her Big Spin. "This is really exciting!"

Garcia purchased her winning lottery ticket from Jacksons Extra Mile in Parma and plans to save her winnings.

The amount she won was ranked third out of 15 earlier participants, and three more winning tickets remain in this current session, said the Idaho lottery in a press release.

