A crash that occurred Saturday morning in Washington County has killed a woman from Payette.

Idaho State Police began investigating at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

ISP said in a news release that Sarah Johnson, 24, was ejected from a 2005 Dodge pickup that rolled over off of Crane Road, 20 miles east of Weiser. Johnson died at the scene.

The driver was Cheyenne Wiggins, 18, also of Payette. Police say she lost control of the pickup before it went off of the roadway and rolled.

Wiggins’ condition and the condition of another passenger, Samuel Hunt, 31, of Payette, have not been released.

Police say no one was wearing a seat belt.

