Payette man killed in rollover crash on Highway 52

Idaho State Police say the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. The man was ejected from his truck and died later at a Boise hospital.

PAYETTE, Idaho — A Payette man died in rollover crash on State Highway 52 near Payette Friday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

Police say around 6:09 a.m., George Volmer, 41, was eastbound in a 2007 Toyota Tacoma when he drove off the right shoulder and rolled his truck.

The crash happened on Highway 52 at milepost 5, east of Payette.

Police say Volment was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the pickup.

He was flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was pronounced deceased.