Five Payette County deputies awarded for saving lives of two inmates

BOISE, Idaho — Five deputies with the Payette County Sheriff's Office were recognized with lifesaving awards this week for their quick and heroic work last fall.

In October 2022, two inmates at the Payette County Jail were found unresponsive, needing immediate medical attention. According to the sheriff's office, the five deputies jumped in to provide lifesaving measures and played a crucial role in the two people's survival.

After providing lifesaving measures, the two inmates were transported to an area hospital for additional medical care. On Wednesday, Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech recognized the deputies with lifesaving awards during the jail division's staff meeting.

The five deputies awarded for their lifesaving efforts are listed and pictured below:

Lt. McDonald

Sgt. Esquivel

Deputy Cranefield

Deputy Towner

Deputy Larsen (not pictured)

During the staff meeting and recognition, Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech said he was "proud of the deputies" for their admirable efforts in a stressful scenario on Oct. 27, 2022.

"Their actions are commendable and represent the caliber of deputies employed at the Payette County Sheriff’s Office," Creech said.

The sheriff's office is currently looking to fill a position with its patrol division. Applications must be submitted by May 5. For more information on requirements and how to apply, click here.

