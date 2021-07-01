Payette County Sheriff Chad Huff retires

Huff officially retired from law enforcement this week after leading the sheriff's office for 16 years. Prior to that he served with the Idaho State Police for many years.



Huff announced he was retiring a year ago and threw his support behind Lt. Andy Creech, who was elected sheriff in November.



The Payette County Sheriff's Office has seen major growth during Huff's tenure, expanding from 42 employees to 54, and experiencing a 50% increase in call volume. As sheriff, Huff has overseen changes including implementation of Tazers, body cameras, mobile data terminals, e-ticketing, electronic fingerprinting, the text to 911 system and modernization of emergency medical dispatching.