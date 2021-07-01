Payette County Sheriff Chad Huff retires

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Payette County Sheriff Chad Huff is now settling into retirement after saying his final goodbye via a post shared on Facebook.
Huff officially retired from law enforcement this week after leading the sheriff's office for 16 years. Prior to that he served with the Idaho State Police for many years.
Huff announced he was retiring a year ago and threw his support behind Lt. Andy Creech, who was elected sheriff in November.
The Payette County Sheriff's Office has seen major growth during Huff's tenure, expanding from 42 employees to 54, and experiencing a 50% increase in call volume. As sheriff, Huff has overseen changes including implementation of Tazers, body cameras, mobile data terminals, e-ticketing, electronic fingerprinting, the text to 911 system and modernization of emergency medical dispatching.
Huff was married to Linda Huff, and Idaho State Police trooper shot and killed in the line of duty outside ISP headquarters in Coeur d'Alene in June of 1998.
She was 33 years old at the time of her death. They have three children.