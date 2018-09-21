BOISE — A longtime radio host made an announcement about his future on Friday morning: After 51 years, Paul J. Schneider is retiring from NewsTalk 670 KBOI.

For over five decades he has awakened the Treasure Valley with his golden voice, quick wit, eye for detail and affinity for sports.

But he says now it's time for him to sleep in.

Paul moved to Boise and started his career in June 1967. He began anchoring the TV news and voiced the television replay of Boise State football.

He then went on to do radio play-by-plays for Boise State football and basketball from 1973 to 2008.

Paul has also hosted "Idaho Talks Live" with Chris Walton since 2001.

"I used to think 10 years ago, 'If I gave you a million dollars and you could never speak into a mic again would you do it ?,' he said. "And I go, 'No, no I want to speak into a mic.' Now if you said, 'I'll give you a million dollars,' I would say, "Give me the money." But you know you change.

"I'm 76 years old, I'm getting older. It's time to, I don't want to say enjoy life, because I do. I love what I do. It's just time to move on."

Paul's final regular morning broadcast will be December 14.

He said he plans to produce weekly features and blog for NewsTalk 670 KBOI, as well as continue covering Boise State football for Learfield Sports.

