Patriot Thunder Ride honors Idaho troops and their families

MERIDIAN, Idaho — If you were driving on Interstate 84 Sunday between Meridian and Mountain Home you might have noticed some temporary closures and a lot of motorcycle riders.

It was all part of the 11th annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride.

Organizers say this was much more than a regular weekend ride.



Around 500 riders gathered for the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride with the roar of motorcycles echoed across southern Idaho.



The motorcycle motorcade kicked off with remarks from Gov. Brad Little, Idaho National Guard Major General Michael Garshak and former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne.



“Actually he rode with us and he's been a Harley enthusiast for many, many years, and, in fact, actually for the first time, his son Jeff was able to ride with him in the Idaho Patriot Thunder," Jason Weinel said.



Weinel is the sales manager at High Desert Harley Davidson. He was one of the riders who made the trip from Meridian to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.



“To travel down 84 from Eagle Road to exit 95 in Mountain Home with not one car, not one semi truck, not one vehicle around you and just a solid line of 500 motorcycles, it was something incredible to be a part of," Weinel said.



All proceeds benefiting the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund, as well as Operation Warm Heart.



This year, proceeds from the event will also go to the families of the three Idaho National Guard pilots killed when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Lucky Peak back in February.



“This ride is for local families, who have loved ones overseas actively serving and we are meeting their needs of some sort, it is the truest definition of community," Weinel said. "It was an emotional experience."



This was Weinel's first time riding in the Patriot Thunder Ride, but he says it definitely won't be his last.



Idaho State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, escorted the procession.



Organizers say they don't know how much they raised yet but they'll have a check presentation to the families and organizations in August.

