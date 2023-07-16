Idaho Patriot Thunder Sunday: Hundreds of motorcycles to roll from Meridian to Mountain Home

The police-escorted ride will go from Meridian to Mountain Home. It benefits organizations that support Idaho military families.

BOISE, Idaho — The largest military family charity motorcycle ride in the Northwest rolls through the Treasure Valley Sunday morning.

The Idaho Patriot Thunder ride benefits the Idaho National Guard Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. Now in its 13th year, the ride was envisioned as a way to show gratitude to Idahoans serving the military and their families.

The ride is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., Sunday, July 16, at High Desert Harley-Davidson on Cinema Drive in Meridian. That's off of Overland Road just west of Eagle Road. From there, riders will proceed onto eastbound Interstate 84 and ride from the Eagle Road interchange to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.

Several special guests are scheduled to be in attendance for Idaho Patriot Thunder, including Brigadier Gen. Timothy Donnellan of the Idaho National Guard, Meridian Mayor Robert Simison, Mountain Home Mayor Rich Sykes, State Rep. Matthew Bundy and members of the 366th Fighter Wing, which is based at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies will escort the riders. Other drivers in the area should expect short delays as the motorcycles head through the route, starting shortly after 10 a.m. around the Eagle/Overland intersection and the eastbound I-84 on-ramp from Eagle Road, continuing on I-84 through Boise to Mountain Home.

Riders who would like to participate in Idaho Patriot Thunder must have a valid motorcycle endorsement, which will be required during check-in Sunday morning, along with the rider's name, any passenger's name, driver's license and proof of tickets. The ride is limited to the first 1,200 motorcycles registered.

Same-day registration costs $35 per rider and $35 per passenger. The fee is $25 each for those who pre-register. More information is available here.

