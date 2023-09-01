Passenger dies after crash in Twin Falls County

Police said the 42-year-old male was a passenger in a Nissan Versa and died from injuries in the crash.

BOISE, Idaho — A 42-year-old man from Mexico died in a crash Wednesday morning at North 5000 East and eastbound US-30 in Twin Falls County, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said the man was a passenger in a Nissan Versa, driven by a 22-year-old man from Mexico, that was hit on the passenger side by a Dodge Journey. The 42-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to ISP.

The 22-year-old driving the Nissan and a 20-year-old man driving the Dodge were taken to an area hospital. Police said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The incident is still being investigated by Idaho State Police.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.