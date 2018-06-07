PARMA -- A large onion storage building burned down in Parma Thursday evening, sending flames leaping from the gutted building for hours.

The blaze began at about 8 p.m. at the JC Watson facility on East Main Street.

Parma Fire Chief James Cook said the warehouse was stacked with wooden crates, transforming it into a tinderbox too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

"It's full of empty onion crates," he said. "They burn really hot, really fast."

By the time crews arrived, the warehouse was already fully involved.

JC Watson facility burns down in Parma Onion facility fire 01 / 12 Onion facility fire 01 / 12

"The entire inside of the building was on fire - it hadn't come through the roof, but it was coming through the side vents of the building," Cook said.

Parma crews got assistance from Caldwell Fire, Wilder Fire, and Middleton Fire. Firefighters took up a defensive strategy and worked to keep the jumping flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

No other structures burned, Cook said, but the warehouse was a total loss.

"We couldn't get into that building," he said. "The crates were stacked 15 feet tall in the building and there was no way. It's not a safe place for crews."

Several firefighters received medical attention at the scene as a precaution due to the heat, and Cook thanked community members who brought out water and ice to the crews.

Thursday's fire marks the second blaze in just two years at the J. C. Watson company. In 2016, several pallets on the site caught fire, burning down a building that was under construction at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The State Fire Marshal is expected to be on scene investigating Friday.

© 2018 KTVB