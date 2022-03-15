Parma school district lockdown

911 received a call from Parma Middle School out of concern of an active shooter. After authorities investigated, no evidence of a shooter was found.

PARMA, Idaho — A call was made to 911 Tuesday afternoon that led Parma Middle and High school to go into lockdown.

Later in the day the Parma School superintendent, Stoney Winston, sent a clarifying message regarding the incident.

Someone at the Middle School heard what sounded like two gunshots and made the call out of concern of an active shooter, according to Winston.

The middle school was immediately placed in lockdown, followed by the high school due to proximity.

Winston also placed the elementary school in “Hall Check” as a precaution.

Wilder and Parma police departments were the first to respond to the incident.

Police cleared the middle and high school room by room and found no evidence of gunfire or anyone on either campus that should not be there, according to Winston.

“I know this incident caused stress, but please know that all staff and students responded the correct way when we went to Lockdown/Hall Check,” Winston said. “Safety is always a top priority within our district. While the process might have seemed long, please know that we took every precaution and every safety measure to ensure the safety of all here at Parma School District.”

Winston went on to thank all responding police and fire departments, along with all the Parma students and staff who responded quickly and safely.

