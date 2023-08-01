Parma man killed in head-on collision with semi

Police said the Parma man was driving north in a Chevrolet pickup when he collided with a southbound Freightliner on Wednesday.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A 76-year-old man from Parma was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Payette County, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said the man was driving north in a Chevrolet Silverado when he collided with a southbound Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by a 32-year-old man from Los Angeles. The Parma man died at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred around 8:41 a.m. Wednesday at milepost 55, north of Parma. Highway 95 was blocked in the area for roughly four hours following the incident, ISP said.

Wednesday's collision is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.