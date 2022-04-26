Parma library receives $6,800 grant for confidential telehealth space

An old bank vault inside the Patricia Romanko Public Library will transform into a confidential telehealth space after the Parma library received a $6,800 grant.

PARMA, Idaho — An old bank vault inside the Patricia Romanko Public Library will soon transform into a confidential telehealth space after the Parma library received a $6,800 grant.

The grant was funded by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health and managed by the Idaho Commission for Libraries. It will cover the costs of the confidential telehealth space and the technology needed for the space.

The Patricia Romanko Public Library's "state-of-the-art" telehealth space will be the only general health or mental healthcare facility in Parma. Its design allows for private medical appointments and consultations.

"I already have a local retired nurse and representative from the fire department who are on board to assist with the telehealth initiative," Patricia Romanko Public Library Director, Gina Day said. "In addition to the space's reliable internet access, computer, printer, and other technology, we plan to have some medical equipment available for residents to utilize, such as a blood pressure monitor and thermometer."

Parma recently lost its lone health clinic, leaving its population to travel to medical appointments in Nampa, Caldwell, Meridian or Boise. Parma's senior population is 20.4%, according to the library's news release.

"We're happy to further support telehealth spaces in Idaho libraries as this investment helps increase access to health care in rural parts of our state," Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Executive Director, Kendra Witt-Doyle said. "Libraries are a great community resource and offering health care access at these locations will be a tremendous benefit to those communities."

Computers at the Patricia Romanko Public Library are commonly used by residents for healthcare information. The library said a private telehealth space in the community "will give residents the tools they need to better manage their health needs."

Visit the Patricia Romanko Public Library's website for more information.

